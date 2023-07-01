Ariyah Whyte receives scholarship for create with Aunty Ama Summer Camp

Seven-year-old Ariyah Whyte has been awarded a scholarship to attend the Create With Aunty Ama Summer Camp. Hailing from the same community in Stony Hill, St Andrew, where camp director Amashika Lorne grew up, Ariyah’s father, Stephen Whyte, has been Lorne’s trusted taxi driver for many years, ferrying her to various destinations and witnessing her passion for education and community development firsthand. When Lorne learned about Ariyah’s enthusiasm for the arts, she saw a spark of potential that deserved to be nurtured and supported.

“I’ve always believed in the power of providing opportunities for young minds to explore their talents and passions,” shared Lorne. “When I learned about Ariyah’s love for performing and playing, it felt like the perfect match. I am truly excited to see how this young star will bloom over the course of the six weeks at camp, as she is exposed to new subject areas and forms friendships that will last a lifetime.”

Create With Aunty Ama Summer Camp, scheduled to take place from July 3 to August 11, offers a programme designed to unlock the potential of children aged four to 12. With a diverse curriculum encompassing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, arts, yoga, tactile visual arts experiences, and more, the camp aims to provide a holistic and enriching environment for children to thrive and grow.

At the camp, Ariyah will join a vibrant and inclusive community of young learners, where she will have the chance to explore her interests, develop new skills, create lifelong memories and forge friendships.