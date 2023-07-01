Body found along roadway in Pond Piece, Hanover
Published:Saturday | July 1, 2023 | 10:05 AM
The body of a man was found along the main road in Pond Piece, Hopewell, Hanover this morning.
It is reported that around 5 o'clock a passer-by stumbled upon the body.
The deceased man had what appeared to be a wound to his head.
Cops attached to the Sandy Bay Police Station visited the scene.
- Hopeton Bucknor
