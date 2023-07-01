Curfew in St Andrew communities extended

The curfew that was imposed in sections of the Zimbabwe, Admiral Town, and Trench Town communities in St Andrew has been extended for an additional 48 hours.

The extension starts at 6 p.m Saturday, July 1, and will run until 6 p.m Monday, July 3.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along Rousseau Road from the intersection with Maxfield Avenue to the intersection with Lincoln Crescent.

East: Along Lincoln Crescent from the intersection with Rousseau Road continuing onto West Road to the intersection with Spanish Town Road.

South: Along Spanish Town Road from the intersection with West Road to the intersection with Maxfield Avenue.

West: Along Maxfield Avenue from the intersection with Spanish Town Road to the intersection with Rousseau Road at the northern boundary.

During the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.

