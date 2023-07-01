Sat | Jul 1, 2023

Farewell, Lascelles Chin

Published:Saturday | July 1, 2023 | 12:13 AM
Pause
Father Richard Ho Lung greets Dr Eileen Chin, widow of Lascelles Chin, and her children David Chin (centre) and Richard Chin at the service of thanksgiving for the life of Lascelles Chin at Cathedral of The Most Holy Trinity in Kingston on Wednesday.
Rudolph Brown
Father Richard Ho Lung greets Dr Eileen Chin, widow of Lascelles Chin, and her children David Chin (centre) and Richard Chin at the service of thanksgiving for the life of Lascelles Chin at Cathedral of The Most Holy Trinity in Kingston on Wednesday.
Opposition Leader Mark Golding greets Dr Eileen Chin, widow of Lascelles Chin at the service of thanksgiving for the life of Wednesday.
Rudolph Brown
Opposition Leader Mark Golding greets Dr Eileen Chin, widow of Lascelles Chin at the service of thanksgiving for the life of Wednesday.
Dr Peter Phillips (left), greets Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the service of thanksgiving for the life of Lascelles Chin on Wednesday.
Rudolph Brown
Dr Peter Phillips (left), greets Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the service of thanksgiving for the life of Lascelles Chin on Wednesday.
Mourners at the service of thanksgiving for the life of Lascelles Chin at Cathedral of The Most Holy Trinity on Wednesday.
Rudolph Brown
Mourners at the service of thanksgiving for the life of Lascelles Chin at Cathedral of The Most Holy Trinity on Wednesday.
Mourners packed into the Holy Trinity Cathedral to pay their last respects to late businessman and entrepreneur, Lascelles Chin on Wednesday.
Rudolph Brown
Mourners packed into the Holy Trinity Cathedral to pay their last respects to late businessman and entrepreneur, Lascelles Chin on Wednesday.
Glen Christian (left), chairman and CEO of Cari-Med Group greets (from second left), Dr Eileen Chin, widow of Lescelles Chin and children David, (centre) and Richard at the service of thanksgiving for the life of Lascelles Chin at Cathedral of The Most Hol
Rudolph Brown
Glen Christian (left), chairman and CEO of Cari-Med Group greets (from second left), Dr Eileen Chin, widow of Lescelles Chin and children David, (centre) and Richard at the service of thanksgiving for the life of Lascelles Chin at Cathedral of The Most Holy Trinity in Kingston on Wednesday.
Governor General Sir Patrick Allen signs the condolence book while Lady Allen looks on.
Rudolph Brown
Governor General Sir Patrick Allen signs the condolence book while Lady Allen looks on.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness (left), and Rev Kenneth Richards (second left), Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kingston greets Dr Eileen Chin, widow of Lescelles Chin and her son David at the service of thanksgiving for the life of Lascelles Chin at the Cathed
Rudolph Brown
Prime Minister Andrew Holness (left), and Rev Kenneth Richards (second left), Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kingston greets Dr Eileen Chin, widow of Lescelles Chin and her son David at the service of thanksgiving for the life of Lascelles Chin at the Cathedral of The Most Holy Trinity on Wednesday.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8