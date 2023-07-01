Hybrid president could result from constitutional reform

When the reform of Jamaica’s Constitution is completed and the country is established as a Republic, the functions of its President could be hybrid.

That is the word from Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte, who co-chairs the Constitutional Reform Committee, which is guiding the process of removing the British monarch as head of state.

Speaking on Wednesday, June 28 at a public consultation town hall meeting in Portland, the minister updated that “at this stage, we’re leaning towards a hybrid presidency. Not a ceremonial president but a president that will exercise a set of powers – some ceremonial, some executive. We’re tailor-making something for the Jamaican people”.

Further queries were posed by Portland residents on the process by which such a president would be elected.

Responding, Malahoo Forte said: “That is the million-dollar question that we’re hearing from the people. We’re hearing the views of Jamaicans on that.”

She reminded that the reform of the constitution will be done in phases and that the input of Jamaicans is crucial in the process.

In addition to the abolition of the constitutional monarchy and the establishment of the office of the president, phase one of the constitutional reform process is to also deal with extension of the life of Parliament and qualification to sit in the Parliament. Phase two will deal with the issues of rights and other things.