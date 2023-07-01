Macron scraps trip amid rioting across France, over 1,000 arrested

NANTERRE, France (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest.

France's Interior Ministry announced that in the latest night of violence, 1,311 people had been arrested around the country, where 45,000 police officers fanned out in a so-far unsuccessful bid to restore order.

In the violence sparked by the teen's death on Tuesday, some 2,400 persons have been arrested overall.

The protesters and rioters turned out on the streets of cities and towns, clashing with police, despite Macron's appeal to parents to keep their children at home.

About 2,500 fires were set and stores were ransacked, according to authorities.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The violence in France was taking a toll on Macron's diplomatic profile. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's office said that Macron phoned on Saturday to request a postponement of what would have been the first state visit by a French president to Germany in 23 years.

Macron had been scheduled to fly to Germany on Sunday evening for the visit to Berlin and two other German cities.

Macron's office said he spoke with Steinmeier and, “given the internal security situation, the president (Macron) said he wishes to stay in France over the coming days.”

Given the importance of the French-German relationship on the European political scene, the scrapping of the official trip was a clear sign of the gravity of France's unrest.

Earlier this year, King Charles III cancelled his first foreign visit as UK monarch, initially planned for France, because of intense protests over Macron's pension reform plans.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.