Man accused of attempting to suffocate common-law wife with pillow remanded

A Portland taxi operator accused of attempting to suffocate his common-law spouse is claiming that he was trying to defend himself when she held on to his testicles.

Royan Stewart, of Rural Hill, was charged with attempt to suffocate with intent to commit murder, assault occasioning bodily harm, malicious destruction of property, and simple larceny following a dispute with his common-law wife.

Stewart appeared in the St Thomas Parish Court at Morant Bay on Friday with the intent to apply for bail but was remanded until July 18 after the court was informed that he had a cross-case with his common-law wife.

The judge expressed a desire to first hear the cross-case, which is scheduled for July 5.

It is reported that on Sunday, May 21 about 2:30 a.m., Stewart allegedly attacked his common-law spouse and pushed her into a concrete wall, causing injuries.

He also reportedly destroyed her cell phone and laptop computer.

In a bid to escape the abuse, the woman relocated to Johnson Mountain in St Thomas.

However, Stewart turned up at her home and again allegedly attacked her, this time using a pillow in an attempt to suffocate her.

He also reportedly stole her debit cards and personal identification cards.

A report was made to the police and Stewart was subsequently arrested and charged.

Stewart, however, is contending that he did not deliberately hold onto her neck.

Attorney-at-law John Jacobs is representing the accused.

- Tanesha Mundle

