Man fatally shot in St Ann

A man was gunned down in St Ann early this morning.

He is 32-year-old farmer Jumani Walford, otherwise called 'Jet Lee', of Lincoln Road in Wilberforce, Browns Town.

It is report about 2:50 a.m., Walford was walking along the main road in Wilberforce when a car drove up and gunshots were fired from inside the vehicle.

Walford was hit.

He was taken to the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He later died.

No motive has been established for the killing.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.