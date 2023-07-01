Rotary Club of Miami Kendall invests over US$12,000 in SOS villages in Jamaica

WESTERN BUREAU:

MORE THAN US$12,000 in products and appliances were donated by the Florida, US-based Rotary Club of Miami Kendall to the children and caregivers at the SOS Children’s villages in Barrett Town, St James, and Stony Hill, St Andrew.

The funds received were used to purchase several gallons of paint and various electrical gadgets to enhance the aesthetics of the seven-dorm home at the SOS Barrett Town facility.

The Rotary Club of Miami Kendall, led by President Karen Vassell, collaborated with Sunny Isle Hair and Skincare, and Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Life in Jamaica to launch its international service project.

The project advances the Rotary International’s mission to “enhance the quality of life for all by bringing together in the spirit of fellowship, business, professional, and community leaders the world over to provide service to others, promote integrity, and help build goodwill and peace in the world”.

She pointed out that this was not the first time the Rotary Club was doing a project at the SOS Village, but that there was a heightened urgency to make sure that the living arrangements and surroundings are environmentally clean for both the children and their caregivers.

“Because of their kind contribution, we were able to buy enough paint to coat every building in the SOS Village,” Vassell told The Gleaner.

“We were also able to purchase seven 53-inch televisions sets (one) for each of the houses on the property,” she added.

Vassell says the group will also be sending a similar number of microwaves, electric kettles, and appliances to help with the laundry. “They [Sunny Isle Hair and Skincare] are also donating school supplies and backpacks for the children, as well as twin sheet sets for the beds, and T-shirts for the caregivers at the St James and St Andrew locations,”

Vassell said that in addition, Sunny Isle Hair and Skincare will be providing gift bags of skin care and hair products to all the children at SOS villages in Jamaica.

“We have worked with SOS villages for many years, and Sunny Isle’s participation this year has really helped us to provide a unique experience for the children at SOS,” Vassell remarked.

Dr Ann Mullings-Reid, co-founder and chief operating officer of Sunny Isle Hair & Skincare, says her company was honoured to be entrusted with giving hope to the children living at the SOS villages.

“We are excited and thrilled to be working with the Rotary Club of Miami Kendall to provide these upgrades to SOS Children’s Villages,” said Mullings-Reid.

The entrepreneur shared that she and her husband are strong believers in the fact that in order to receive, one must also give.

“Our mission is to make the children’s time at SOS Village a rewarding one. Showing children love and encouragement encourages them to believe in themselves and their abilities,” she said.