Sangster airport passengers urged to arrive extra early

The Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James is urging passengers to arrive extra early to avoid delays and missed flights.

Operator MBJ Airports Limited today indicated that it anticipates that the airport will get even busier with the summer travel season.

It said between April and June the airport recorded over 400,000 total passengers per month and this trend is expected to continue into July and August, resulting in high passenger traffic volumes.

Passengers are therefore being encouraged to check-in hours prior to the scheduled departure time, especially during the peak operating hours of 10 am to 4 pm.

Passengers are also encouraged to check-in online and save the boarding pass to their mobile device priors to arrival at the airport.

And passengers with a mobile boarding pass who are not checking in bags should proceed directly to the security checkpoint. Passengers checking in bags should proceed to the airline counter.

On the arrival side, passengers are being encouraged to complete the Immigration and Customs form online https://enterjamaica.com to help reduce wait time at the airport.

Each arriving passenger is required to complete the form.

