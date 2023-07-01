St Andrew couple missing

The police are seeking the public's help to locate a missing St Andrew couple.

Being sought are 29-year-old Shaneek Salmon and 28-year-old Justin Graham, both of Berwick Road.

They have been missing since Saturday, June 24.

Salmon is of a dark complexion, slim built, and about 5 feet 11 inches tall, and Graham is of a dark complexion, slim built and about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 9:30 a.m. on the day in question, Graham and Salmon were last seen leaving home to the Sand Bed community in Norbrook.

Graham mode of dress was a red pullover, blue jeans pants, and a pair of black slippers and he sports a low-cut hairstyle.

While Salmon was seen in a Grey dress and a pair of black slippers with a platted hairstyle.

All efforts to contact them have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shaneek Salmon and Justin Graham is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876- 923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

