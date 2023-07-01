St Catherine man gets seven years in prison for stabbing

St Catherine resident Carlton Nelson has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the stabbing of a man.

The sentence was imposed on Friday by Justice Bertram Morrison.

The Spanish Town labourer pleaded guilty to wounding with intent.

In handing down the sentence, Morrison told Nelson that despite pleading guilty his actions were aggravated.

The judge explained that chasing and repeatedly stabbing the complainant showed that he intended to do harm.

He said the sentence must reflect his actions.

- Rasbert Turner

