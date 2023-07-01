Westmoreland residents mount massive roadblock over water 

A massive roadblock has been mounted by upset residents in Retreat district in Little London, Westmoreland over water.

The blockage has affected travel between Negril and Savanna-la-Mar.

Residents used trees, furniture, and other debris to block the busy thoroughfare from as early as 6 a.m. Saturday.

The disgruntled residents say they have been without water for the last three months and are calling for the authorities to address the situation.

