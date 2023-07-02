Anti-vaping campaign for St Ann high schools

The National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) has launched an anti-vaping campaign to help tackle the pervasive issue of e-cigarette use among high school students in St Ann.

The launch took place on Tuesday at the St Ann Parish Library in St Ann's Bay.

Ferncourt High School is set to become the testing ground for the pioneering initiative, aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of e-cigarettes and combatting the growing trend of vaping among secondary students.

Speaking during the launch, Substance Abuse Officer for St Ann, Nordia Henry said that by partnering with the school, the NCDA aims to deliver targeted anti-vaping messaging to the student body, foster a culture of informed decision-making and promote healthier lifestyle choices.

She further shared that the campaign, which is expected to span six months to a year, was conceptualised following a recent rapid assessment in the parish, which revealed that seven per cent of 193 young respondents are using e-cigarettes.

Henry noted that there is a worrying trend in high schools with vaping, in that “girls are heavily using vape and also sharing the device within their circle of friends.”

She said the campaign will encompass a multifaceted approach to engage, educate, and empower school administrators, teachers, school leaders and parents to help students with substance abuse and social issues.

Training sessions will commence at Ferncourt in July and will be extended to other secondary institutions buying into the campaign.

“We can't afford to lose our children; we have to fight for them. I will be going into the schools, so, all I'm asking of the teachers is to just make some time for us,” she urged.

Henry emphasised the potential dangers of e-cigarettes, noting that these come in more than 7,000 different flavours and are appealing to kids because of their colourful packaging.

“Contrary to what was marketed… the truth is nicotine is 10 times as addictive as cocaine. So, when you get that hook, people may think it's just a cigarette. But nicotine is the hardest substance to be rehabilitated from, hence we are focusing on this vape phenomenon and what is happening with our young people,” the substance abuse officer added.

The campaign has been endorsed by the Ministry of Education and Youth Region Three and the Restorative Justice Unit in the Ministry of Justice.

In her address, Safety and Security Officer at the Ministry of Education's Region Three Division, Nina Dixon, said the Ministry recognises the crucial role of public education in preventing substance abuse among students.

“We still don't know enough about vapes. We see where young people are getting all sorts of illnesses and we are wondering how, at this age, this child is developing this sort of illness, and I am not talking about high schools alone. Also, in the primary schools we are seeing these types of devices,” she said.

- JIS News

