Dwight Fletcher | Intellectual growth for God’s glory

SUCCESSFUL GERMAN film director Werner Herzog warned, “Those who read own the world, and those who watch television lose it”. Proverbs 15:14 (NCV) makes it clear that “People with understanding ... want more knowledge, but fools just want more foolishness”. Many highly successful people read 60 books a year (five per month), and though we don’t all have that capacity or time to indulge, we have more time than we’d like to admit. If you don’t love reading, listen to audiobooks; it’s a great option which allows us to increase our learning while driving or doing other things.

In addition to reading, we must also train our brain to apply the knowledge we gain.

Knowledge is one thing, but applying it is completely different. The application of knowledge leads to wisdom in the field of study. Anyone can have knowledge, but not everyone can use it. Sometimes we need to enter a formal programme in an educational system to do that. Getting relevant certification is important, but in today’s world there’s also much good information available through other sources.

Getting certification is only one avenue to train our brain, we can also learn a skill or a trade, but what’s important is to start to train our brains. Find applied courses, online talks, or demonstrations in the area. We can utilise learning from the experience of others.

We need to train our minds to think, because it’s part of gaining understanding. “The wise are mightier than the strong, and those with knowledge grow stronger and stronger” (Proverbs 24:5 NLT). Growing intellectually as a Christian is in part about growing in ability, the application of knowledge, as well as in gaining knowledge, but it requires effort. Sometimes, in addition to our jobs, we have to volunteer, even on the job, to position ourselves to move up or in a new direction. Consider giving free time in places that you can apply your new knowledge. This way we can gain experience, learn new skills, and gain additional knowledge.

Proverbs 4:8 (NCV) says, “Treasure wisdom, and it will make you great; hold on to it, and it will bring you honour.” As we grow in knowledge and the ability to apply that knowledge, we will start to rise to the top. As we grow, we will rise in ability in our field; and if we are at the top of any field, we will be in high demand in the marketplace, because the marketplace rewards achievement. This achievement directly translates to remuneration.

Proverbs 24:3-4 (NIV) states that “By wisdom a house is built, and through understanding it is established; through knowledge ... its rooms are filled with rare and beautiful treasures.” As followers of Jesus, our motive for learning as much as possible in our field is not just to earn a living, or trying to obtain wealth. Our primary motive is to use our minds to worship God at the highest level. Gaining knowledge in our field is an act of worship.

The key isn’t to only pursue knowledge. We must ensure that we add wisdom to it, and add biblical wisdom as well. Much of the world’s knowledge opposes our faith and is written from that perspective. As believers we must be deliberate about balancing the world’s knowledge with wisdom from the Bible, which is the only book that contains true, everlasting wisdom. If we don’t do this, our learning can draw us away from God, who gave us the ability to learn in the first place.