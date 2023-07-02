HELLO MI NEIGHBOUR | Make your neighbourhood enjoyable for everyone

Hello, mi neighbour! Some say that your best bet at being a good neighbour is to ‘min’ yuh own business an’ doan dip into other peoples’s affairs’. By so doing, it is said, community members are given room to be themselves: doing whatever they want to do, inviting whomever they want to invite to their home, playing their favourite genre of music at the decibel level of their choice, etc. Don’t we all have a right to personal choices, preferences, and tastes?

Don’t we have a right to exercise our rights to these personal preferences, choices, and taste (PPCTs) at will? Mmmm. This becomes a little problematic in a community where our PPCTs may not be shared by others. Does not auger well for a healthy community/neighbourhood. In this environment, some may like to listen to loud music while the more conservative prefer the quiet background type. How then do these neighbours coexist without animosity? Here is the question: Do they all want to live in peace and harmony? Who wouldn’t?

Neighbours who want to coexist in peaceful communities must find ways and means so to do. Each neighbour must desire and seek to be a good neighbour. Even one good neighbour is a bonus to a community. Just imagine all the neighbours in the community being that one neighbour! And it aint all that difficult. In the article 101 Ways to Be a Good Neighbour Right Now Candace Ramirez shares some useful tips. Check it out and start the ball a rolling right now.

Among the things necessary for healthy and happy neighbourhoods are boundaries and a healthy respect for neighbour’s preferences. We may not accept these preferences, but a good place to start is to respect the neighbour’s right to them. The right attitude will make the conversation that will lead to adjustments easier. If we can communicate, half the battle is won. And remember, ‘Rome was not built in a day’.

What are some of the other things to consider as we build these neighbourhoods? If you’re visiting with a neighbour who still feels safer wearing masks, be willing to wear one in their home. Not everyone’s comfort level has changed since the pandemic, so be patient.

Participate in neighbourhood meetings as often as you can and be willing to share updates with neighbours who couldn’t attend the latest meeting. Always be willing to help a neighbour in an emergency.

Would be nice to offer water to your neighbour’s plants while they are on vaction. Right, Yvonne? I know your are good at that. If you have several neighbours with a common interest, start a club. The synergy could be priceless in the building and maintenance of your community.

And this one is a winner: If you haven’t seen a particular neighbour in a while, consider checking in on him/her. Make eye contact when passing or speaking with a neighbour. Never pass up an opportunity for a quick conversation. So much could come out of this fleeting moment. Listen to every word, and when asked how you’re doing, don’t just say, “I’m fine”, if you aren’t. Answer genuinely so you can connect with your neighbour in a meaningful way.

Even though you may be at home and dressed yardstyle, freshen up whenever you are about to intermingle with neighbours. This one may seem insignificant, but there’s nothing more annoying than mispronouncing a neighbour’s name. Get the name right, and and use it appropriately.

Welcome new neighbours to the community heartily, and wave or call to them whenever/wherever you see them. Don’t over do it, though! They will appreciate the gesture as they transition to the new environment. Share your contact information, and invite them to reach out if they have questions about the neighbourhood. Backyard breakfasts work wonders! A very good friend of mine is gifted for these. But I must run.

Enjoy your neighbourhood and make it enjoyable for everyone. See you!

KINDLY HELP US TO HELP A NEIGHBOUR WITH ITEMS BELOW

Stove, bed, mattress, building materials, sewing machine, table, chairs, second-hand settee, etc.

To help, please call Silton Townsend @ 876 884-3866, or deposit in acct #351 044 276 NCB. Alternatively, send donations to Hello Neighbour C/o 53 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10; Paypal/credit card: email: zicron22@yahoo.com. Contact email: helloneighbour@yahoo.com. Visit hellomineighbourja.blogspot.com

Townsend exclusively manages the collections and distributions mentioned in this column and is neither an employee nor agent of The Gleaner.