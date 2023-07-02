Illegal gun seized in St James, men arrested

Two men are in custody pending further police investigation following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition in Shortwood, St James early this morning.

Reports from the Cambridge police are that about 1:30 a.m., a joint police-military team conducted operations in the area.

A Glock pistol with a magazine containing three .45 cartridges was seized.

The identities of the men are being withheld at this time.

