St Ann shopkeeper found dead

A senior citizen was found dead inside his shop in Watt Town district, St Ann early this morning.

He is 60-year-old Herbert Simms, otherwise called 'Babsy'.

It is reported that residents went to the establishment around 1 a.m. and stumbled upon Simms' body.

Police responded and checks reportedly revealed that the body had cuts and bruises all over.

No motive has been established for Simms' death.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.

- Rasbert Turner

