CCTVs to be installed from Ocho Rios to Discovery Bay

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) devices are to be installed along the Northern Coastal Highway between Ocho Rios and Discovery Bay in St Ann under JamaicaEye.

In making the disclosure, Dr Horace Chang, minister of national security, said the cameras, which will be strategically positioned, will serve as a robust crime-fighting tool and enhance public safety and security.

“We are looking at a specific expansion of JamaicaEye that will cover the entire corridor from Ocho Rios to Discovery Bay. We currently have cameras in Ocho Rios and they are working very well. JamaicaEye adds a new dimension to policing that is very useful,” Chang said.

He was addressing members of the St Ann business community during a meeting held at Couples San Souci Hotel in Ocho Rios on Saturday.

The national surveillance system, JamaicaEye, is a network of CCTV cameras across the island that monitor public spaces and assist the authorities in responding to incidents of crime, accident or disaster.

Launched in 2018 with about 180 cameras, the system now boasts just over 850 devices.

JamaicaEye falls under Plan Secure Jamaica, which is geared towards creating a secure, cohesive, and just society, thereby providing an environment for increased and sustained growth and prosperity.

Chang reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to tackling crime and violence, and emphasised the importance of building a modern and efficient police force that can effectively address the evolving nature of criminal activities.

He said the Government recognises that providing the police force with the necessary resources and training are essential in ensuring that law-enforcement personnel can perform their duties effectively.

“We are making every effort to improve the policing infrastructure and the number [of personnel]. We currently recruit 1,300 to 1,400 officers a year, and it is the first time any Government has made attempts to expand the force to meet [policing] demands,” he pointed out.

“We have to acquire additional transportation, fix the stations, and we are looking at legislative changes. We have done some with the Firearms Act and we have more to do. We recognise the problems, and we are sincerely committed to spending the capital to provide a safer space in the region,” Chang assured.