Digicel Foundation offers $35m grant funding for environmental projects

Digicel Foundation has announced that the application window for its ‘Good Energy Clean Environment’ grants is now open.

Registered community groups, youth and farm groups, educational institutions and social enterprises can apply for a share of $35 million in grants to fund their eco-friendly projects.

Miguel Williams, director of strategic planning and community development at the Digicel Foundation said the grants aim to support innovative and sustainable projects that address critical environmental challenges and promote conservation efforts.

“The Digicel Foundation recognises the importance of fostering collaborative efforts and empowering community-based organisations who are actively working towards environmental sustainability. The grants will provide financial assistance and valuable resources to help bring these projects to life.”

Williams added, “Projects eligible for funding encompass a wide range of areas, including, but not limited to renewable energy, waste reduction and recycling, ecological restoration, and sustainable agriculture.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Digicel Foundation is inviting community groups to join them as they visit communities across the island. The first will be in Mandeville, Manchester on July 14.

Interested applicants are invited to visit the official Website of Digicel Foundation and access the application form. The deadline for submissions is August 31. The selection committee will carefully review each proposal based on its environmental impact, feasibility, innovation, and potential for community development.

The ‘Good Energy Clean Environment’ grant falls under Digicel Foundation’s Build Jamaica grant programme. These grants are issued to community-based groups to tackle the most pertinent issues impacting people locally while creating positive change in Jamaica’s most vulnerable communities. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded a total of 846 grants, impacting over 250,000 people across the island.

For more information about the ‘Good Energy Clean Environment’ grant application process and eligibility criteria, visit https://www.digicelfoundation.org/jamaica/en/home.html/