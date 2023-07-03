Dispute between friends over money turns deadly in Clarendon

A sum of money is said to be at the centre of a deadly altercation between two friends in Clarendon on Sunday.

The incident, which left 18-year-old Javoy McKenzie, also known as 'Dragba' and 'Barco', of Harris Street in May Pen, dead and another person in police custody, escalated about 4:30 a.m., along Harris Street.

The police say the deceased and a 20-year-old suspect were involved in a dispute over money when the suspect used a knife to stab McKenzie in the groin. McKenzie was taken to hospital where he died while being treated.

The Gleaner understands that both men were at a party earlier along Manchester Avenue in May Pen, when the dispute started over alleged missing money belonging to the suspect. McKenzie offered to give the money back, however, it was not the correct amount.

They two reportedly left the event and the dispute became physical, leading to McKenzie's death.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The Police say they have ramped up their presence in the community to prevent any possible acts of reprisal.

-Olivia Brown

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.