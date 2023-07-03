FLOW Foundation awards USF essay-winners

The FLOW Foundation partnered with the Universal Service Fund (USF) to recognise the 10 winners in the USF’s essay competition for high school students.

The winners were each recently awarded a tablet, and SIM cards pre-loaded with a one-month data plan for each device.

Spanning fourth and fifth forms, the students were asked to write a 1300-1500-word essay on ‘The Disorienting Dilemma of Online Learning’, exploring the challenges and opportunities many of them experienced during the COVID-19 lockdown.

FLOW Foundation executive director and director of communications at FLOW, Kayon Mitchell, said she was encouraged by the students’ participation and perspectives as the Foundation continues its mission of building Jamaica’s digital economy with all stakeholders.

“I want to congratulate all the winners for their interest, time and effort in sharing their perspective on online learning. Online learning will continue to be a key part of the education eco-system and as we collectively develop best practices and better understand the process, our students’ perspective will be important in informing the way forward.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Two of the winners were on hand to collect their prizes on June 23 at the PCJ Auditorium during a project-signing ceremony between FLOW and the USF for the Jump programme.

THANKED

Kwan Bailey of Lacovia High in St Elizabeth and Roshane Edwards of Wycliffe Martin High in St. Mary both thanked their teachers for encouraging them to enter and shared that the device and data plan will support their educational goals.

“I want to thank my teacher for encouraging me to enter the competition and this device and data plan will help me with my school work,” noted Edwards. “Computer literacy is very important and, in my essay, I wrote about the issue of digital literacy in the online learning process. I’m feeling really good and thanks again for this opportunity.”

The USF developed the essay competition to promote a culture of digital integration in the schools. Over the past few years, the agency has been actively working to increase Internet access across the island through its community WiFi programme and its Tablets in Schools initiative. CEO of the USF, Daniel Dawes, applauded the winners while reiterating the importance of student feedback.

“With the establishment of Computer Access Points coupled with funding being provided to the e-Learning agency for its Tablets in Schools Project, it was important for the USF to learn how technology is perceived by students in shaping the future of education and creating equal opportunities for all,” said Dawes. “I applaud each participant for their thoughtful analysis, eloquent writing, and deep understanding of the subject matter, which demonstrated remarkable talent, dedication, and a passion for learning in an inclusive and accessible educational landscape.”

The FLOW Foundation has been a long-time partner with the USF on its mission to provide Internet access across Jamaica, including working closely with the entity to establish community WiFi and public hotspots.