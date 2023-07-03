JWN Foundation expands agro-preneurship programme to Clarendon communities

The JWN Foundation has announced its donation of chicken starter kits and food items to farming communities in Clarendon. The donation forms part of the company’s

ongoing commitment to support local farmers and provide food security in Jamaica.

This project, which began in 2021 in the St Elizabeth communities, recognises the potential of agribusiness as a catalyst for economic growth, job creation and improved livelihoods in communities surrounding J. Wray and Nephew factory locations. This phase focuses on nine communities in the Clarendon area.

According to Tanikie McClarthy Allen, CEO of the JWN Foundation, “This has been something that the community members have requested, and we listened. By equipping individuals with the necessary resources and support, the JWN Foundation seeks to enable participants to establish sustainable and profitable poultry ventures. We are proud to support the farming communities in Clarendon through this and other donations as we recognise the important role that farmers play in ensuring food security and economic growth in Jamaica, and we are committed to supporting them.”

Southwest Clarendon Member of Parliament Lothan Cousins was on hand for the donation and had great things to say about the continued investments from the JWN Foundation.

“Every quarter, JWN has this community council meeting to hear the feedback of the people and see how the company is impacting the community members. I have seen many benefits from this approach, and I look forward to the continued exemplary leadership of the company.”

He continued, “As a matter of fact, I wish more companies would take a look at this model employed by the JWN Foundation to see how best they can continue to contribute to the overall development of Jamaica.”

The donation comes at a critical time when many Jamaicans are facing economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising food costs. With the support of the JWN Foundation, farmers in Clarendon will be able to provide for their families and contribute to the local economy.

The donation was welcomed by local officials and community leaders alike in Clarendon.

Plans to build

“Today’s donation from the JWN Foundation will go a long way in supporting our community and our need to start a small business so that we can sell and buy more so that our business can expand. Ultimately, it’s bigger and better for us. I even have plans to build a bigger ‘chicken coop’ in my backyard,” shared Anneika Bailey, a resident of Gimme-Me-Bit, Clarendon.

The JWN Foundation has a long history of supporting local communities in Jamaica. Since its inception in 2012, the company has previously donated to schools, hospitals, and other organisations in need. The Foundation actively plays a part in ‘transforming lives and communities for a better Jamaica’.

The chicken starter kits consist of baby chicks, broiler pellet, broiler crumble, feeder pans, vitamins, heat bulbs and instructions on how to care for the chickens while the food packages donated by LASCO include Lasco Food Drink, Lasco Rolled Oats, Lasco Baked Beans and more.

JWN Foundation said its donation benefited more than 40 farming families in Clarendon for this phase, and the company would continue supporting local communities in Jamaica in the future.