Killer in Trelawny church murder pleads guilty

The man who fired four bullets into a woman during a church service in Trelawny two years ago has pleaded guilty to the murder.

Dwight Bingham also pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm for the shooting inside Agape Christian Fellowship Church which claimed the life of banker Andrea Lowe-Garwood.

Bingham is scheduled to be sentenced on July 25.

He is the second person to plead guilty for involvement in the January 30, 2021 incident that made national headlines.

Leon Hinds, the driver of the vehicle in which Bingham escaped, is serving a six-year sentence for illegal possession of firearm after he pleaded guilty.

Garwood's stepson, Javan Garwood, is the third person facing criminal charges for his alleged involvement in the killing.

His murder trial, which is expected to include evidence from Hines, is currently under way in the Trelawny Circuit Court before Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

Prosecutors disclosed in court on Monday that Bingham was seated behind Lowe-Garwood inside the church.

He fired four bullets that struck her before fleeing from the church and hopping into a waiting car that was being driven by Hinds.

His cellular phone fell to the ground as he fled the scene.

- Livern Barrett

