Newly installed MoBay Rotary president pledges to bring hope to mankind

Western Bureau:

Newly installed Rotary Club of Montego Bay (RCMB) President Paul G. Thompson has pledged to carry on the club’s mission of spreading optimism in an increasingly hopeless world.

Thompson said this would be accomplished through expanded efforts in the realm of humanitarianism, building on the work of the previous 62 presidents, who, through their service to their fellow humans, had previously filled the role of giving hope to the hopeless.

After taking the presidential oath of office from Cortia Shepherd, assistant district governor for Rotary Clubs of North Western Jamaica, Thompson said in his inaugural address, “We are here to serve, regardless of the challenges.”

He added, “We understand that once there is direction, collaboration, and belief in what is possible, the Rotary Club of Montego Bay will create hope in the world for the ensuing year and for many years to come.”

He also performed his first duty by installing his new board for the 2023–2024 administration, which includes vice president, Dominica Pradere; secretary, Amber-Gail Grandison; treasurer, Karen Burgess; immediate past president, Franz Wiggan; and sergeant-at-arms Wellesley Gayle.

The new board of the Rotary Club of Montego Bay, under Thompson’s leadership, also has nine directors, consisting of Yemima Garcia, who will handle matters relating to the Rotary Foundation; Denton Campbell, fundraising; Joan Johnson, service projects; Nerissa Persaud, new generations; Valerie Lewis-O’Bryan, public relations; Marcia Nembhard, Club administration; and Michelle Daswanie, membership.

Acknowledging that the RCMB has had a long history of providing humanitarian services to those in need, Thompson said he would observe the path laid over the years to help him guide the club on a forward path.

“The currency of Rotary is service, and with it, the limits of our impact do not exist. Thankfully, the task of being impactful is not solely that of an organization, club, president, or member; we embrace access to additional resources through lasting partnerships and collaborations,” the president observed.

“As we look to the way forward, I will take the time to look at the path behind me because the Rotary Club of Montego Bay has an inspirational legacy, spanning years of sustainable humanitarian efforts, a legacy I commit to preserve and improve,” Thompson said.

He noted that the cadre of past presidents are giants on whose shoulders he has the blessing and privilege to stand.

“I proposed that regardless of where on the scale the need exists, whether Rotary International, the Rotary Club of Montego Bay, or Rotarians, there is a moral obligation to render assistance and improve the circumstances affecting others,” Thompson added.