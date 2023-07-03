Police probe suspected suicide in St James

The Barrett Town police in St James are investigating a case of suspected suicide in the gated apartment community of Sea Castles in Rose Hall in the parish, on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old businessman, Christopher Edwards.

The police say about 7 a.m., a resident of the community discovered Edwards' decomposing body and summoned the police.

Edwards was found at home hanging by a piece of rope, which was tied around his neck.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for autopsy.

- Hopeton Bucknor

