Police probe suspected suicide in St James
The Barrett Town police in St James are investigating a case of suspected suicide in the gated apartment community of Sea Castles in Rose Hall in the parish, on Sunday morning.
The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old businessman, Christopher Edwards.
The police say about 7 a.m., a resident of the community discovered Edwards' decomposing body and summoned the police.
Edwards was found at home hanging by a piece of rope, which was tied around his neck.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for autopsy.
- Hopeton Bucknor
