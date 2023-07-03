Scean Barnswell signals intention to go after Clarendon South Eastern seat

Councillor for the Hayes division in the Clarendon South Eastern constituency, Scean Barnswell, has signalled his intention to seek to become the Member of Parliament.

Barnswell made the announcement at a Hayes Divisional Conference held at the Hayes Primary and Infant School on Sunday.

Speaking on his decision to challenge the seat, the People's National Party councillor said, "Time come! Time come because I think the people of south east [Clarendon] need proper representation."

The constituency is currently represented by the Jamaica Labour Party's Pearnel Charles Jr.

Atop Barnswell's priority list if he becomes MP is crafting strategies geared towards curbing the snares of unemployment and crime in the area.

He charged that the closure of the Monymusk Sugar Factory has rendered the area as what he described as poverty-stricken.

"The [other] issue we want to take on is the whole crime and violence, and that will lead to partnership with the community, civil servants, the police, and we need to establish youth clubs, citizens' association, and other groups that would be able to address some of the issues," said Barnswell, who was speaking with journalists following the conference.

Barnswell, a former Mayor of May Pen, has been at the helm of the Hayes division since 2003.

He said constituents have expressed confidence in his leadership, citing his work across the division and his handling of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation during his tenure as mayor.

According to Barnswell, under his leadership, the corporation was transformed into "a renowned place that everybody wants to be a part of.

"When I was given the opportunity by my colleagues who elected me to be their chairman and mayor, and I hit the road running, I never looked back over my shoulder," said Barnswell.

- Olivia Brown

