Schoolteacher allegedly caught smuggling contraband into lock-up

A teacher and a shopkeeper have been charged for allegedly seeking to sneak contraband into the Black River police lock-up on Saturday.

The 52-year-old teacher, Maudlyn Nelson Forrester, of St Mary's district, Munro in St Elizabeth, and 41-year-old shopkeeper, Tracey-Ann Campbell, of Crawltop district in Riversdale, St Catherine, have been charged with introducing contraband into a penal institution.

The items were reportedly found as the Black River police searched food containers destined for inmates, during a special operation dubbed 'Crack Down' at the facility.

The police say items, including one cellular phone, cigarettes, tobacco, ganja, lighter and 3-inch concrete nails were found in the containers being delivered by the women.

Forrester and Campbell are scheduled to appear in the Santa Cruz Resident Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Acting Superintendent and Commanding Officer for the parish of St Elizabeth, Coleridge Minto, is warning persons to desist from attempting to take contraband into the lock-ups as persons found in breach will be prosecuted.

