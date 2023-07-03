St Catherine police list five most wanted

Detectives assigned to the St Catherine North police division have listed five men as wanted for crimes committed across the parish.

Four of the men are from the parish and are wanted for murder.

They are Shamar McDonald, otherwise called 'Chinah Man', of St Johns Road; Glendon Amos, otherwise called 'Bull', of Commodore district; Gregory Ferguson, otherwise called 'Ruff', of March Pen Road; and Dean Norman, otherwise called 'Max', of Berwick District, Riversdale.

Meanwhile, Bryan King, otherwise called 'Marlon King', of Fletcher Land, Kitson Town in St Catherine, is wanted for shooting with intent.

The men are being urged to turn themselves in to the police immediately.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a criminal offence to harbour a fugitive.

Investigators are encouraging persons to share information to aid in the investigations by calling the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305 or 876-984-4490, Crime Stop at 311, the NIB Tip line at 811, the police 119 numbers or the nearest police station.

