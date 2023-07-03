Suspected praedial thieves chopped to death in St Ann

Two suspected praedial thieves were chopped to death by an angry mob in the rural community of Gibraltar in St Ann.

Those killed are 40-year-old taxi operator Oniel Robinson and 30-year-old labourer Demar Rose, both of Trelawny addresses.

It is reported that about 9:34 a.m. alert residents observed the duo in a Toyota Voxy motor vehicle with several carcasses of cattle and goats.

The main road in the community was blocked and their accomplices in another vehicle, who were said to be armed with guns, managed to escape.

The vehicle driven by Robinson reportedly developed a mechanical problem and stalled.

Both men exited the vehicle and reportedly tried to escape on foot, but were stopped in their tracks by the mob, which chopped them.

They were later pronounced dead at the Alexandria Community Hospital.

The police are conducting an investigation into the matter.

- Rasbert Turner

