Trial of taxi operator accused of killing American missionaries begins

The murder trial of the St Mary taxi driver accused of killing two American missionaries in the parish in 2016 commenced a short while ago in the Home Circuit Court with his former co-defendant set to give testimony against him.

The 34-year-old defendant, Andre Thomas, was charged with the murders of 48-year-old Randy Hentzel and 53-year-old Harold Nichols.

Thomas was jointly charged with Dwight Henry, a St Mary farmer.

However, Henry recently pleaded guilty to two counts of murder under a plea deal and was sentenced to 28-years in prison.

The two missionaries were found dead in Wentworth district in St Mary on April 30 and May 1, 2016.

They were reportedly last seen alive when they left Tower Isle, St Mary, on motorcycles about 8 a.m. on April 30, 2016.

Attorneys Leroy Equiano and Althea Freeman are representing the defendant.

Prosecutor Sharon Milwood Moore, in her opening address, told the jury that the murder is one of common design, meaning it was committed by more than one person with the same intent and purpose.

She advised the jury to come to their decision on the facts that will be presented and not to speculate.

The first witness, a farmer from St Mary, has taken the stand.

- Tanesha Mundle

