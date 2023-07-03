Update | Hairdresser succumbs to injuries after Delamere Road shooting

The woman who was shot in her head earlier Monday on Delamere Road in the Waltham Park area of St Andrew has succumbed to her injuries.

She has only been identified so far as 'Stephanie' or 'Browning', a hairdresser of a Kingston address.

The Gleaner gathered that the woman went to pick up her child from school, about midday, when she was attacked.

Residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

The injured woman was rushed to hospital.

The deceased's community is now tense following a double murder yesterday.

Investigators believe the incidents are related.

-Andre Williams

