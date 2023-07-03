Woman reportedly shot in the head on Delamere Road in St Andrew

The St Andrew South police are probing the shooting of a woman on Delamere Road in the division on Monday.

The injured woman was rushed to hospital.

It is reported that she was shot multiple times in the head.

Residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

The area is tense following another murder and shooting over the weekend. Investigators believe the incidents are related.

More information to come.

- Andre Williams

