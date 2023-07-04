16-y-o girl, men on gun charges remanded

The 16-year-old girl and two men charged over the seizure of an illegal gun and ammunition by the police in Spanish Town, St Catherine were today remanded.

Nineteen-year-old carpenter Jessy McLaren, 36-year-old mechanic Tassieo Hutchinson, and the minor are charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

The men were in court while the teen was absent.

Presiding judge Nathalie Creary-Dixon ordered that all three must be in court on July 7.

Attorney-at-Law Earl Hamilton, who is representing Hutchinson, told the court that his client is suffering from internal bleeding and fainting spells.

An order was made for him to get medical attention.

Allegations outlined in court are that about 5:45 p.m. on June 26, police personnel, acting on information, conducted an operation along St John's Road and a Toyota Axio motor car with the three accused was stopped and a search.

During the search, a Glock pistol along with two magazines and 19 rounds of nine millimetre cartridges was discovered.

All three were arrested and subsequently charged following a question-and-answer session.

The juvenile is being represented by attorney-at-law Davian Vassell, while McLaren is unrepresented.

- Rasbert Turner

