Court sends Basil Jarrett, JC principal school uniform dispute to mediation

The long-running legal battle between former President of the Jamaica College Old Boys Association, Major Basil Jarrett, and acting principal of Jamaica College, Wayne Robinson, took another turn today as the hearing to consider an application by Jarrett to dismiss the suit filed against him was adjourned until January next year.

In adjourning the hearing, Supreme Court Judge Opal Smith ordered both parties to attend mediation in an attempt to settle the matter out of court.

The lawsuit is in relation to allegations made by Robinson concerning the utilisation of proceeds from the sale of school uniforms by Jarrett and the association.

Robinson, in his personal capacity, has sued Jarrett, also in his personal capacity, for an account of how funds derived from the sale were used.

The application by Jarrett to strike out the claim was filed last month.

One of the points raised in Jarrett's application is that an independent auditor's report showed that there was no evidence of missing funds or any malfeasance on the part of Jarrett or the association.

In support of Jarrett's application, a signed and stamped copy of the audit report, which was completed last year June and circulated widely to the JC community, has been submitted in court documents.

Jarrett contends that the claim is an abuse of the process of the court and a deliberate attempt to malign him after he expressed an opinion to object to any attempt to retain former principal Ruel Reid.

Objections have been raised challenging Robinson's standing to bring the claim in the first place.

Robinson's lawyers have pointed out that under the Education Act, it is the Board of Management of Jamaica College that has the authority to file the claim.

- Barbara Gayle

