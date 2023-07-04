Disgruntled Caribbean Products workers to resume normal duties

Protesting production staff of Caribbean Products Limited are to go back to work.

They have been off the job since yesterday in response to the proposed adjustments to their work schedule.

The protest surrounds Monday's introduction of flexi-work week arrangements, to which the workers say they did not agree.

Khurt Fletcher, a representative of the National Workers Union, said the union has been having discussions with the company for months, but no agreement has been reached.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security today indicated that has been able to broker a resumption of normalcy following talks.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The workers are expected to return to work for the 10 p.m. shift tonight.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.