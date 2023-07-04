Golding seeking re-election of PNP leadership

Mark Golding was today nominated as Leader of the Opposition and President of the People's National Party (PNP).

If re-elected, Golding will serve for a period of two years per changes made to the constitution.

“It is always good to know that you have the support of the comrades for the post that you hold and I just want to thank everybody who saw fit to sign this form on my behalf to nominate me for the post of president for the next two political years,” said Golding.

He said the PNP has been going through a process of renewal and growth and that this has resulted in increased support for the party by Jamaicans.

Golding said the PNP will continue to work to improve its standing with the populace as it moves to push the country forward.

“It is a work of coming together, it is a work of organising, it is a work involving developing our platforms, policies, and programmes that we will be bringing to the Jamaican people when the time comes.”

He criticised the Andrew Holness-led administration, arguing that the PNP is the right party to lead Jamaica.

He called for party supporters and Jamaicans to rally in one direction.

“I feel fortified by the confidence bestowed in me by members of the party and I know that Jamaica is looking to the People's National Party for a new direction, for a new opportunity for our country to move forward.”

