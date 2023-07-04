Golding urges region to recommit to the ideals of CARICOM

People's National Party president, Mark Golding, says there is much work to be done in CARICOM, even as the regional bloc reflects on the past 50 years.

In a media release, Golding notes that the region continues to face economic disparities, environmental threats, and vulnerabilities exacerbated by global events.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the urgency of strengthening our regional health systems and enhancing social safety nets to protect our citizens in times of crisis," he said.

Golding said the PNP remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote sustainable development, protect the environment, empower the people of the region and foster a resilient Caribbean.

"We must prioritise investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and technology to drive innovation and prepare our workforce for the challenges of the future. Additionally, we recognise the potential of regional partnerships to harness renewable energy sources, promote sustainable agriculture, and develop our blue economy," Golding stated.

In congratulating CARICOM on 50 years of regional cooperation, the PNP president underscored that CARICOM has played a vital role in fostering economic development, social cohesion, and cultural exchange among Caribbean nations.

He urged the region to recommit to the ideals of CARICOM and redouble efforts to strengthen regional integration.

"We must embrace diversity and celebrate the unique cultural heritage that binds us together as Caribbean people. By fostering a sense of Caribbean identity, we can amplify our collective voice on the international stage and advocate for policies that protect our interests and address our challenges," he said.

