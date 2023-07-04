Inspector Franklin Hunter laid to rest

WESTERN BUREAU:

IT WAS a sombre atmosphere at the Kings Seventh-day Adventist Church in Mt Salem, St James on Sunday as members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), relatives, and other mourners gathered to bid farewell to the late Police Inspector Franklin Wayne Hunter, who passed away in May.

Hunter, who was the officer in charge of the Mt Salem Police Station, died on May 24 while he was on vacation in the United States. He was 57 years old.

During Sunday’s service, which was presided over by host pastor France Chambers, fond memorials and tributes poured in from relatives and members of the JCF concerning Hunter, who prior to his passing had been a member of the police force for 35 years and got as many as 20 commendations for his service.

In an emotional and heart-stirring tribute to her father, daughter Franciata Hunter remembered him as a doting parent who always made sure to check on his three children’s welfare.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“My dad was industrious, disciplined, jovial, neat, punctual, and he was a great motivator, supporter, protector, and a man of his word, and the list goes on. As a child, I clearly understood that he was a dad of his word, and, whenever he would make a promise, he would always follow through,” Franciata said in between brief seconds of trying to maintain her composure.

“I remember Dad on many occasions would visit school unannounced to see if myself and my brothers’ deportment was up to standard and our uniforms clean and tidy. It would fill my heart with joy when he would say, ‘I love all my children and I pray for them’,” Franciata added. “The last voice conversation I had with Dad was on my birthday, and he said, ‘If no-one else loves you, just know that I love you’.”

Her brother, Franklin Hunter Jr, visibly struggled against breaking down as he made his own presentation about their father, who he remembered as a people-person who was easy to get along with.

“Throughout his life, my father embodied the values of compassion, integrity and kindness. He had a genuine interest in people and had a remarkable ability to make everyone around him feel valuable and heard,” said Franklin Jr. “His warm smile and infectious laughter could brighten even the darkest of days, leaving an indelible mark on our hearts.”

A HEAVY LOSS

In addition to his appointment as the commanding officer for the Mt Salem Police Station, the senior Hunter had also served the JCF in various other capacities, including assignments at the Area One Police Division headquarters and with the Hanover Police Division and the Mobile Reserve.

He was also notable for his work with residents within the zone of special operations [ZOSO] in the Mt Salem community, as well as upholding law and order in other communities such as Cornwall Courts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Clifford Blake, in presenting remarks at Sunday’s service on behalf of Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson, said that the JCF had suffered a heavy loss.

“The passing of this law enforcement practitioner has cut short his contribution to our collective effort in the fight against crime. As we mourn his passing, let us pledge to carry on the fight of reducing crime in Jamaica, thereby making our communities safer. You will always remain in our hearts, Mr Franklin Wayne Hunter,” said Blake.

Hunter was later interred at the Hillview Memorial Gardens in St James.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com