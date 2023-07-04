Man gunned down in St James while playing with children

A St James farmer was on Monday fatally shot in the community of Rosemount.

He has been identified as 48-year-old Lenroy Buchanan, otherwise called 'Sonny Boy', of Gardenia Crescent.

Reports by the Mount Salem police are that about 5:30 p.m., Buchanan was playing with a group of children along a roadway when he was approached by two men armed with handguns.

The men opened fire hitting Buchanan multiple times, before escaping on foot into the area.

The wounded man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.