Man killed in Glendevon, St James

The Montego Hills police in St James are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Glendevon Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Nicoy Dove, otherwise called 'Coy', a labourer of Bottom Pen in Glendevon.

It is reported that shortly after midnight residents heard gunshots in the area and called the police.

Cops conducted a search of the community and discovered Dove lying in blood with multiple gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and Dove was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

- Hopeton Bucknor

