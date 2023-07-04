Mentally-ill man being sought for chopping senior citizen

A mentally-ill man is being sought by the police after he allegedly chopped a senior citizen multiple times in Bog Walk, St Catherine, on Monday.

The victim remains hospitalised in critical condition.

It is reported that about 8:00 a.m., the 64-year-old man was riding along the Knollis main in Bog Walk when the mentally-ill man hit him from his bicycle.

The attacker then used a machete to chop the victim repeatedly.

The senior citizen suffered multiple wounds to the head and upper body.

He was rescued and taken for medical attention.

The attacker fled the scene and is being sought by the Bog Walk police.

-Rasbert Turner

