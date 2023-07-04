Police commissioner wants legislation to deal with digital mischief-makers

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson says the introduction of new legislation to go after those who use technology to create mischief is needed to counteract this problem and bring persons to book.

Speaking at a virtual press conference this afternoon, Anderson charged that the constabulary force is concerned about the creation of content aimed at misleading the police and the public.

He said the police have taken note of disturbing videos of incidents that occur overseas being modified to give the appearance that they happened in Jamaica.

He also highlighted the presenting of old videos as current happenings in the country.

The police commissioner said these malicious activities create a feeling of fear and uncertainty for persons both in Jamaica and aboard.

Arguing that the digital environment continues to evolve, he stated that a legislative response capturing issues such as deep fakes, artificial intelligence, and misusing social media platforms represents an important tool in combating the problem.

He said the proposed law would introduce offences ranging from digital public mischief to more serious and damaging violations.

He urged the public to act responsibly in the digital space.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner is encouraging members of the public to use appropriate channels to file official reports.

Anderson said while the police appreciate persons using social media platforms to reach out to the constabulary force, victims or witnesses of crimes should go a step further and file formal police reports in order to have the matters properly resolved.

