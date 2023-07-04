Police seize ammunition, lottery scamming paraphernalia during Bogue Hill raid

The St James police seized 156 rounds of ammunition and lottery scam paraphernalia during a joint police/ military operation in Bogue Hill, St James, on Tuesday.

The police say they conducted an intelligence-driven operation in the area, between 3:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

They say the ammunition was discovered during the search of a house.

In addition, over 25 lead sheets and one cellular phone containing identity information were also allegedly found inside a bedroom.

No one was arrested for the seizure.

