Police warn against mob killings

The police are warning the public against jungle justice amid recent cases of mob killings.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey today disclosed that there have been three such incidents in the last week and that the police want the activity to stop.

“Whilst we understand that citizens can become frustrated especially when cattle are stolen, we want to appeal to the citizens not to take the law into their own hands,” said Bailey at a virtual Jamaica Constabulary Force press conference.

The appeal follows yesterday's mob killing of two men in Gibraltar, St Ann by angry residents who accused of them of being praedial thieves.

Those killed were 40-year-old taxi operator Oniel Robinson and 30-year-old labourer Demar Rose, both of Trelawny addresses.

In speaking out against jungle justice, Bailey noted that there have been instances in the past where innocent persons in the wrong place at the wrong time are attacked and killed.

He cited the case of a taxi driver in St Catherine who was set upon by residents, had a tyre placed around his neck, and was set on fire.

He was wrongly accused of praedial larceny.

That's why Bailey said members of the public should not rush to judgement and take the law into their hands.

- Andre Williams

