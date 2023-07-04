St Catherine South police show off culinary skills

The Old Harbour Police Station took first place in the St Catherine South Police Stations and Sections Cook Off 2023, which had its pilot run recently.The event was a culinary art competition put on by the department on Friday, involving officers and community members from the different police departments in the division.The competitors were tasked with creating a wide variety of dishes within a stipulated time frame.

Three officers joined with community members from the Old Harbour, Bridgeport, Hellshire, and Waterford police departments and whipped up a variety of non-traditional dishes that were assessed by a team of judges from HEART/NSTA Trust.

The Old Harbour Police Station, with their creation of crispy spicy garlic chicken, pilaf rice tweaked with a Jamaican turmeric base twist, spicy fried sweet potatoes dessert, Catch and Berry salsa vegetables, all using West African spices dominated by the cayenne pepper, was adjudged first place. Second place went to Bridgeport Police Department, and third place to Hellshire Police Post, all creating non-traditional dishes.

Divisional commander Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips opened the event with the promise that the inaugural event will continue as an annual affair.

“I do hope you will give it your best shot and, while this is our test run, I am confident that, next time around, it will be bigger and better,” Phillips, the designated master chef, assured.

INTERACTIVE POLICING

Event organiser Detective Pilmar Powell said the event culminated what was dubbed interactive June – introducing a new concept of interactive policing.

“It’s all about interacting with our external partners, the stakeholders, the business community and our citizenry, in addition to interaction among the rank-and-file officers in the various department, in our drive to build safer communities,” Powell told The Gleaner.

The event was supported by the Jamaica Police Federation, whose director of communications, Inspector Jacqueline Brown, hailed the event as a fabulous occasion that should be emulated by other police divisions.

Representatives from the Ministry of National Security also supported the event which was held on the compound of the 100-man police headquarters, with support from residents of communities in Portmore.