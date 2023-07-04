Tabling of auditor general's report on hold for two months

Three reports sent to Parliament by the Auditor General for tabling have been put on hold for two months by Speaker of the House of Representatives Marisa Dalrymple Philibert.

This unprecedented development in Parliament has been stoutly defended by the speaker who said her decision was guided by Section 30 of the Financial Administration and Audit (FAA) Act.

Section 30 (B) of the FAA Act states “If the appropriate minister fails within two months after receipt of the report to present it to the House of Representatives, the Auditor-General shall transmit a copy of the report to the Speaker of the House to be presented by him to the House”.

Dalrymple Philibert conceded that all reports from the Auditor General's Department (AuGD) have always been tabled upon receipt by the Lower House.

However, the speaker said that this practice is “not in my understanding in keeping with Section 30 of the FAA Act”.

She argued that if the practice offends the Constitution and laws of the land “I must abide by the laws of the land and disregard practice”.

The speaker disclosed that she has written to the attorney general seeking guidance on Section 30 of the FAA Act, noting that she was not “alpha and omega” but was guided by her own understanding of the legislation.

Member of Parliament for St Andrew South East, Julian Robinson, asked the speaker if she received a legal opinion from the legislative counsel of the houses of parliament.

Dalrymple Philibert said that she had dialogue with the legislative counsel and clerk to the houses but noted that she has not received a written opinion from parliament.

