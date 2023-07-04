Teenagers charged for robbing school tuck shop

Two teenage boys have been charged with shop breaking and larceny after they allegedly broke into a school tuck shop and stole goods.

The incident reportedly happened at a primary school on Laws Street in Kingston on Saturday.

The boys, who are 15 and 14 years old, reportedly pried open a window to the tuck shop and stole goods valued at over $50,000.

A report was made to the police.

The teens were arrested and charged by the police on Monday.

The police say some of the stolen items were recovered and the boys are set to appear in court on Thursday.

