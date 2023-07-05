Davian Bryan gets 25 years for rape, abduction of Portland college student

Serial rapist Davian Bryan has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the March 2022 rape and abduction of a female student of the College of Agriculture, Science & Education in Portland.

Sentencing was handed down on Tuesday in the Portland Circuit Court by Justice Vaughn Smith, who ruled that Bryan must serve 18 years before being eligible for parole.

Bryan was given nine years and three months in prison for forcible abduction, 16 years and nine months for grievous sexual assault, and 25 years for rape, totalling 51 years and two months.

However, the sentences are to run simultaneously, meaning he will serve 25 years.

Bryan, who pleaded guilty on June 22, was ordered to serve 18 years before being eligible for parole.

The student was attacked by Bryan while making her way to class on the early morning of Thursday, March 10, 2022.

He forced her into bushes, where she was sexually assaulted.

She managed to escape and later filed a police report.

Bryan was apprehended by the police on March 23 and later charged.

In May, he pleaded guilty to 12 counts of matters involving sexual assault pertaining to three separate complainants in the St Thomas Circuit, where he is to serve a total of 23 years and will be eligible for parole after serving 16 years imprisonment.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

