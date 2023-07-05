Fire leaves Trelawny family homeless

A family of nine is now homeless after a fire destroyed a four-bedroom dwelling on Newton Street in Falmouth, Trelawny, on Wednesday morning.

Jeffrey Scott, who lived at the house, said the fire started about 5 a.m. when his seven-year-old autistic son lit a mattress in a room.

"I was outside when I heard my sister shouting 'fire! fire!' We called the fire station, but got no answer. When a fire truck from Ironshore arrived, the building was completely destroyed," a distraught Scott told The Gleaner.

Deputy Superintendent at the Falmouth Fire Station, Roland Blissett, confirmed that help to put out the fire came from Ironshore in neighbouring St James.

"We are having mechanical problems with our unit. Arrangements are in place for Ironshore to respond in case of fire within Trelawny," informed Blissett.

Local Government Desmond Mckenzie had promised a fire station would be built in Ulster Spring, which is 25 miles from Falmouth. However, the facility is yet to be constructed.

-Leon Jackson

